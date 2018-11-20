Joseph Kamwendo ‘sorry’ for brawl with Madeira

…says 2018 the worst year in his career…

Be Forward Wanderers midfielder Joseph Kamwendo admits he should not have reacted against his own team manager Steve Madeira after being substituted.

The former Orlando Pirates and Caps United midfielder has made a public apology for his furious outburst at Madeira during last month’s 1-all draw against Silver Strikers at Kamuzu Stadium.

JK, as Kamwendo is popularly known, reacted badly to being substituted just 20 minutes into the second half with the match at 1-1.

After initially showing his disgust with the decision to take him off, he then got into a shouting match with his team manager before an intervention by his teammates.

Hours later, his club slapped him with a four match ban and a fine of K50, 000 before warning him that a repetition of the same unsporting behavior will result into dismissal.

Now, Kamwendo has shown regret for his actions.

Speaking on MBC’s Made on Monday with Joy Nathu, the 32-year old said he should have done better.

“I’d like to apologise for my reaction after being substituted. I shouldn’t have confronted my team manager like that at a public place, I should have used the right channel to address the issues I had,” said Kamwendo.

He was also quick to say that his actions have affected his life, adding that 2018 has been the worst ever.

“I have been affected by the suspension and this has been the worst year of my career. I have played at the highest level and I have never done that before so it was something which I regret but it’s good to move on.

“My relationship with Madeira is okay, he is a good guy but sometimes he crosses the boundary so I only told him to concentrate on his role as a team manager,” he added.

The spat was picked up by photojournalists and proved to be another sour note on an already horrendous season for last year’s TNM Super League champions who have surrendered their title to rivals Nyasa Big Bullets.

The 2017 Super League player of the season is expected to complete his ban on Saturday.