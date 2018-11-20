Devotion: Invest in Spiritual

Galatians 6:8 For he who sows to his flesh will of the flesh reap corruption, but he who sows to the Spirit will of the Spirit reap everlasting life.

The Word corruption above is the Greek word Phthora and it means destruction or perishing. It means something that is temporary and is subject to perishing and destruction. Is the same Word used in 1 Peter 1:23 which talks about us being born of incorruptible seed of the Word which cannot perish nor be destroyed but which lives forever. The second word everlasting life is the Greek word Zoe and its life of God. Its life that doesn’t end. Unending life, imperishable life, unlimited life which goes higher and higher. Its life in one direction, forward and upwards only. That’s Zoe.

Let us now look at the opening scripture again in line with the Greek words used For he who sows to his flesh will of the flesh reap corruption(temporary results which are subject to perishing and destruction) but he who sows to the Spirit will of the Spirit reap everlasting life( indestructible, unending, unlimited, higher life which moves in one direction forward and upwards).

For this reason, learn to invest in Spiritual because you will reap unending success. As you invest in body beautifiers invest much more also in spiritual beautifiers. As you invest in earthly success which is temporal, learn and invest more in spiritual success which is permanent. Bodily success puffs up, spiritual success edifies and is permanent.

Put your money and support the Work of God. Invest your time and resources in the work of God. You will see unending results in your life. If you only invest in physical things, your results will be temporary.

Additional scriptures: 2 Corinthians 4:18 while we do not look at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen. For the things which are seen are temporary, but the things which are not seen are eternal.

Ecclesiastes 3:14 I know that whatever God does, It shall be forever. Nothing can be added to it, And nothing taken from it. God does it, that men should fear before Him.

Confession

I invest in spiritual and I get permanent results. My life is in one direction only and thus forward and upwards. In Jesus name. Amen. +265999426247, +265997 53 80 98