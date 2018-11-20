Airtel Malawi impressed with Bandulo Bandulo promotion

Airtel Malawi says the Bandulo Bandulo promotion is encouraging to the company since the promotion is helping end customers’ financial challenges.

Speaking with reporters after conducting its 13th draw on Monday at Airtel Headquarters offices in Lilongwe, Marketing Director for the company Frank Magombo said most of the people who have won the prizes had some challenges such as lack of capital for businesses and lack of school fees.

According to Magombo, the company is also excited that many of the winners are women saying that there is a 50-50 of involvement for both men and women in the promotion.

Magombo added that the main objective of the promotion is to award customers and encourage them to learn how to use bundles in order to let Malawians stay connected to their services.

“We will continue advertising about this promotion and after the promotion we will follow up on our customers to find out how this prize has changed their lives,” he said.

The promotion has so far reached 24 one million Kwacha winners, 840 ten thousand Kwacha winners and 840 Mifi routers.