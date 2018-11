Two Mzuzu City Council workers have died while five others have sustained injuries after the council vehicle they were travelling in was involved in an accident.

MCC spokesperson Macdonald Gondwe said the accident happened on Monday morning at an area between Nkhalapsya and Msongwe CDSS in Mzuzu.

The workers who have died have been identified as Joseph Ndhlovu and Steve Nyirenda.

The five workers who sustained injuries are currently receiving treatment at Mzuzu Central Hospital.