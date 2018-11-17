Romans 3:4 “…Yes, let God be true, but every man a liar..”

Where there seems to be a conflict between man and God, let God be true. The Word of God has it’s own standards which are quite different from the world. The people may give you limits based on what they see but the Word of God says you can do all things through Christ who gives you strength(Phil 4:13). In this case let the Word of Yahweh be true and ignore what people say.

Romans 12:2(Good news translation) Do not conform yourselves to the standards of this world, but let God transform you inwardly by a complete change of your mind. Then you will be able to know the will of God—what is good and is pleasing to him and is perfect.”

God’s will on your life doesnt match the worldly standards. You can discover it when you transform your mind . When you look at things the way God looks at them not the way people are saying. When you have His word in you. The people can mislead you. Let the Word of Yahweh be your standard.

Every child of God has a divine nature working in them. 2 Peter 1:4. “Whereby are given to us exceeding great and precious promises: that by these you might be partakers of the divine nature…” Divine nature is the ability of God working in a human being. Its His power and life working in you. That is why you are also called a god to differentiate your life with an ordinary person without Christ.Psalm 82:6. “I have said, You are gods; and all of you are children of the most High”.John 10:34-35 ” Jesus answered, “Is it not written in your law, ‘ I said, you are gods ‘? If those people to whom the word of God came were called ‘gods’ (and the scripture cannot be broken).”

This is life without boundaries. The life full of possibilities. Philippians 4:13.” I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me. ” Mark 9:23. “Jesus said to him, If you can believe, all things are possible to him that believes.”

Operate according to His divine nature in your life and not according to the standards set by people. You are what God says and not what the world says. Accept what your maker says about you because He knows you better than people.

Confess aloud: I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. I accept the Word of God and refuse the dictates of the world. I operate at full capacity. The Word of God is my standard. The world is not my standard. I will never accept to be judged by world standards. I am a success in everything I do. I am a victor. In Jesus Name. Amen

