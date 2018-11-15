Earth mound kills four girls

Four girls aged from four to five have died in Dowa after an earth mound fell on them as they were extracting clay.

The incident occurred at around 8am on Wednesday at Masula village in the area of Traditional Authority Kayembe in Dowa.

According to Malawi Police Service (MPS), the children left their homes to search for clay while their parents were away.

When they arrived at the place, the children started playing and entered a cave dug on the mound when suddenly the walls fell on all of them.

A boy who was passing by the place noticed that the walls had fallen and an elbow of a human being was protruding from the rubble.

He alerted villagers who rushed to the scene of the incident in a desperate attempt to rescue the four children.

The villagers managed to take the girls out of the rubble and rushed them to Nambuma Mission Hospital where health workers confirmed that the four children had died due to suffocation.

Meanwhile, police are advising parents to take care of their children to avoid a repeat of such an incident.

The girls hailed from Masula village in the area of traditional authority Kayembe in Dowa.