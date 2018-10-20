TNM Super League: Nchalo’s fate today

Nchalo United will this weekend know their fate on whether they are going to the lower league or they will still be fighting for their stay in the TNM Super League.

The rookies who are first from the bottom of the log table with 13 points from 25 matches will play Dwangwa United in a must win match at their backyard Kalulu Stadium in Chikwawa on Saturday afternoon.

Macdonald Yobe’s men can get a maximum of 28 points, same as the current tally for Dwangwa United and Red Lions who are on positions 12 and 13 respectively.

If Nchalo lose against Dwangwa, they will return to the Southern Region Football Association (SRFA) Premier Division next season.

At all costs, the Lower Shire giants have to collect maximum points in this encounter if they want to stay in the battle for survival which will make it an interesting match as Dwangwa are also trying to avoid going down into the drop zone.

Elsewhere, another relegation threatened side Mafco will host TN Stars at Chitowe Stadium in a match in which the former are looking for three points so as to keep their survival hopes alive.

The Soldiers currently are second from the bottom with 21 points and are seven points away from the relegation cut-off point and if they will not pull up their socks and fight hard for the points in their remaining six matches then they may face the axe.

Karonga United will also host Red Lions at Karonga Stadium in an important match for either side in as far as relegation survival is concerned.

Presently, Karonga are third from the bottom with 27 points while the Zomba based soldiers are 13th on the standings from top with 28 points and the former know that three points will take them out of the danger zone whereas for the latter a win may put them on the safer side.

On Sunday, league leaders Nyasa Big Bullets are expected to host Dwangwa at Kamuzu Stadium as they are looking to snatch away the championship.

Bullets are currently leading with 52 points, seconded by Silver Strikers who have got 50 points and are expected to face Moyale Barracks on the same afternoon at Silver Stadium in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.