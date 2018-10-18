Ralph Kasambara clears his name, distances himself from UTM,MCP

Malawian renowned lawyer, Ralph Kasambara, has distanced himself from speculations that have been making rounds in social media alleging that he had become a legal advisor to United Transformation Movement.

The allegations started making rounds since the day the former Minister of Justice was seen wearing UTM regalia some few months ago.

Some went further to allege that he had also become a legal advisor to Malawi Congress Party.

Kasambara, has indicated that currently he is no longer into active politics and that the rumors that were being spread on social media were being made by his ‘detractors’.

“This time around the social media posts by my detractors have gone too far as to allege me commenting on the ongoing UTM Registration case that was being heard in court.

As a lawyer I know it too well that it is unethical to comment on success or faunlike of ongoing cases. And I cannot do that,” explains Kasambara in his Facebook post.

He further said the ‘gossip statuses’ were maliciously posted to put him on a ‘head-on collision with the judicially’.

Meanwhile, the former Attorney General has put it clear that he will tell the public whenever he decides