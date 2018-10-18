Mchinji accident victims laid to rest

A mass funeral ceremony was held in Mchinji yesterday for 12 people who died in a road accident in the district on Tuesday night.

The funeral ceremony was held at Kapanira Village in Traditional Authority Zulu in the district.

On Tuesday, about 25 people from Kaphande, Kapanira and surrounding villages were coming from a funeral of their relative in Namitete, Lilongwe.

Soon after passing Guilleme Turn off, their Mazda tonner pick up registration number LA 858 collided head-on a with a Truck registration number NS1842.

Seven people died on the spot, three died on arrival at Mchinji hospital while three more died at Kamuzu Central Hospital.

Twelve others sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at Mchinji District and Kamuzu Central hospitals.

Presided over by the Roman Catholic Church, the funeral ceremony was attended by thousands of people and dignitaries notably Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Regional Governor for the centre Binton Kutsaira, Leader of Opposition Lazarus Chakwera and Members of Parliament.

Delivering his condolence message, Kutsaira who represented President Peter Mutharika said the president was deeply saddened with the death of the 13 people.

“The president would like to assure the bereaved families that government will ensure that the families are supported through the ordeal,” he said.

Government through DODMA provided coffins and other resources at the funeral including transport costs of the deceased.

In her remarks, District Commissioner, for Mchinji Rosemary Nawasha said government through DODMA will support the families of the deceased most of who are members of the same family.

“We will ensure that all families receive much needed support as most of the people have left orphans and other dependants,” she said.

Leader of Opposition Lazarus Chakwera called on the bereaved families to look to God for consolation in their grief.

Speaking on behalf the bereaved families, Acting Traditional Authority Zulu thanked government for the assistance saying the families were relieved.