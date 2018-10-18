Man gets 10 years for raping teenager

The Nkukula Magistrate Court in Lilongwe has sentenced Daison Philemon aged 29 to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour for raping his 15-year-old cousin.

Kanengo Police Station Public Relations Officer, Esther Mkwanda, said the rapist committed the act on August 11, 2018 and was convicted of defilement contrary to section 138 of the penal code.

According to Mkwanda, Philemon invited the girl to his house to help him with household chores.

However, when the girl got to the house, Philemon dragged her to his room and raped her.

She added that the girl tried to call for help but there was none since her mother was out to the garden.

Philemon was later arrested and after a trial he was found guilty of defilement.

“In mitigation, Philemon pleaded with the court for leniency blaming the devil to be behind his act,” she explained.

Before passing the judgment, First grade magistrate Diana Mangwana said the act affected the future of the child.

Mangwana therefore slapped Philemon with 10 years in jail to deter others from committing the same.

Daison Philemon hails from Chikhuthe village, Traditional Authority Njewa in Lilongwe.