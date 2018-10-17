Ten killed in head-on collision

At least ten people were killed on Tuesday night in a vehicles’ head-on collision that occurred near Bua River in Mchinji.

The victims were travelling in a 3-tonne truck and were coming from a funeral at Namitete in Lilongwe.

According to reports, the truck was carrying about 30 people. Soon after passing Kamwendo Trading Centre, the vehicle crushed with another truck which had left its lane as the driver was trying to avoid another vehicle.

Police in Mchinji confirmed that ten people died due to the accident while several others suffered injuries.

The injured were taken to Mchinji District Hospital.