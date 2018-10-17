Researchers asked to disseminate information to farmers

The Norwegian Embassy has asked researchers in the country to disseminate information about environment and agriculture to farmers.

This was said on Tuesday at Bingu International Conventional Centre during a dissemination conference to stakeholders and donor community on capacity building for managing climate change programme in Malawi.

The research was conducted by Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) with support from Norwegian University of Life Sciences (NMBU).

The theme of the day was “Sustainable Agricultural and Natural Resource Management under Changing Climate in Sub-Sahara Africa (SANCCSSA-Malawi)”.

Speaking to reporters, Norwegian Embassy Deputy Head of Development Cooperation, Merethe Luis, said researchers should disseminate information especially when it comes to the issue of environment and agriculture.

She added that farmers should understand the language and acquire full knowledge of practices such as new farming methods.

“The research is supposed to be beneficial to the rural woman and man, women should not be left out since women play major role when it comes to agricultural,” she explained.

In his remarks, LUANAR Vice Chancellor Professor, Kanyama Phiri, said there is hope that the research report will help smallholder farmers to adopt new farming methods.

Phiri therefore pledged to walk the talk by disseminating information to people in simple language.

Speaking on the same, Minister of Agricultural Irrigation and Water Development, Joseph Mwanamvekha, said the report is significant as it is tackling the issue of sustainable development.

Mwanamvekha noted that the study will help farmers to be aware of what is happening in the country in order to prepare for challenges such as droughts, pests and floods by using improved methods of farming.

The three day conference which commenced on 16 October will end on 18 October.