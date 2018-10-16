UTM dismisses runningmate disputes

United Transformation Movement (UTM) has trashed reports regarding runningmate wrangles as the 2019 tripartite elections are getting nearer.

The movement which is being led by Dr Saulos Chilima is yet to have a deputy leader. Since the political organisation was launched in July, Dr Michael Usi has been highly linked with the post.

It has been reported that Usi and businessman Newton Kambala are fighting over the seat. However, the movement has denied the reports.

UTM spokesperson Dr Chidanti Malunga told a local television that the reports are not a true reflection of what is happening in their movement. He added that this is the work of the opposition in an effort to confuse the masses.

Usi also laughed off the reports in a separate interview with the same local television. He joined UTM as a leader for his movement called Wodya Zake Alibe Mulandu.

Kambala who joined UTM as a leader for United Transformation Party (UTP) is yet to comment on the alleged conflict.

UTM is yet to get a greenlight to challenge the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the forthcoming elections, having been denied registration. The movement used its abbreviation, UTM, in its registration request which is a violation of the law according to the registrar of political parties.

Meanwhile, UTM is challenging the matter in court and hearing has started today.