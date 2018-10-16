Update: University of Malawi staff start strike

Woes with the University of Malawi (Unima) constituent colleges are not ending at all. This morning, students across all the colleges are stranded with classes, study rooms and library closed in the wake of a sit-in by support staff who are still pursuing a year long struggle for pay hike.

The staff are demanding up to 10 percent increment on their perks. They had ignited a similar sit in around June this year but returned to work upon reaching a deal with the University of Malawi Council that they would get the increment the next month on (July).

Now, the workers have resumed the sit-in as they say they have not yet received the said 10 percent.

At Chancellor College, for example, this morning all the structures have been sealed, worse still the generator-manning power at the institution has also been switched off by irate staff.

They are at the moment gathering at the square of the college.

Malawi24 has learnt that the staff has this time said they will not give in to any form of agreement that falls short of addressing their concerns at the soonest time possible.

Similar situations are also taking place at Polytechnic in Blantyre.