Group B AFCON preview: Malawi take on Cameroon in make or break encounter

Malawi welcome Group B leaders Cameroon to the Kamuzu Stadium on Tuesday afternoon in what is a must-win clash for the hosts as they seek to revive their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualification dream.

The Flames were beaten 1-nil on Friday by the Indomitable Lions through a second half strike from Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting putting the Flames’ qualification hopes in jeopardy.

However, a win over their opponents can still keep Malawi’s slim qualification hopes alive although they are no longer favourites to make it to Cameroon next year.

Malawi head into the clash in third spot in the group, having accumulated three points from three matches.

The Flames have been far from convincing under the leadership of Ronny Van Geneugden who has won only twice from 18 games he has been in charge.

Without Gerald Phiri Jnr and Limbikani Mzava, the Flames will have to rely on the first eleven which lost to Yaounde on Friday.

Scoring six goals from 18 games, RVG’s men must rise to the occasion if 2019 qualification hopes are to go by.

The striking partnership of Gabadinho Mhango and Jabulani Linje wasn’t effective but the Belgian tactician will be hoping for the best from his strikers who can’t even remember the last time they scored for the senior team.

On the other hand, Cameroon will be hoping to continue from where they stopped last week.

Without Choupo-Moting and former captain Christian Bassogog, Clerence Seedorf will rely heavily on Fabrice Olinga, Edgar Salli and FC Porto’s Vincent Aboubakar to finish off the resilient Malawi.

You don’t have to go too far back for the most recent meeting between the two nations, with Seedorf’s men winning the first leg over RVG on Friday to maintain their unbeaten run and their position in the standings.

Today’s match kicks off at 15:00 hours at the giant Kamuzu Stadium.

This will be Malawi’s first game in years at the facility. The Flames have had some victories to remember at the venue, with Egypt, DRC, Djibouti and Chad all tasting defeat at the hands of Malawi.

However, there have also been painful defeats at the stadium including losses to Burkina Faso, Guinea, Algeria and Morocco and in the end, missing out on AFCON qualification.