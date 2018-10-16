Chilima movement on a free fall

Soon, there will not be much to write about the Chilima Movement that shook Malawian politics a few month ago, except epitaphs of what was.

The implosion of the four-month old group is going at breakneck speed as at their every meeting, there is a gripping sense of frustration and hopelessness among its leaders.

In the latest case, bitter quarrels and fingerpointing ensued at their meeting held on Wednesday 10 0ctober 2018 at Kasoka’s Warehouse in Blantyre.

The jostling of positions rages and not everyone will have their way. Comedian Michael Usi was told off on his runningmate claims. His draw card was that he had come into UTM leading a group he calls Wodya Zake alibe Mulandu. In other words he wnated to argue that he had brought people into the movement, although it is common knowledge that his group is a non-entity and a mere cast for his dramatic presentations.

It is a demonstration of Chilima movement’s low standards that even nobodies like Usi makes as big a claim as to be second-in-command.

However Usi’s claim failed to stick. Richard Makondi scorned the very idea that Wokudya Zake Alibe Mulandu was anything of political worth other than a group of comedians. So Usi will not have his way and he can go smarting from his frustrations.

UTP leader Newton Kambala staked his claim too for the runningnate role if UTM was to mutate into UTP which is considered the best way there us if UTM wants to ease past registration.

But the Kambala alternative has been unwelcome by those who founded the group as they believe they are more deserving than a new comer Kambala.

So without direction, agreeing on nothing, uncertain on whether they get registered and lacking confidence that they can gain any electoral advantage even if they are to be registered, the movement has metarmophosed into a bunch of confused, frustrated people mired in leadership crisis.

Under pressure and still insisting on surviving, they keep lashing at anything which they deem an enemy. This is the mentality of a loser that when they are failing, they blame it on everyone else except themselves.

At that meeting, the group’s secretary general Patricia Kaliati blamed her failures on business magnate Leston Mulli.

In truth she knows that her quitting DPP and speaking ill of President Mutharika and the Lomwe tribe was a collosal mistake to her political career.

At that meeting, she claimed that Mulli has spoiled her constituency by distributing motorbikes to key people which Kaliati relies on.

Kaliati also told the meeting that she has hatched a plan of vengeance against Mulli: she will spread a rumour that Mulli is a satanic who kills people for his business to grow. To build this killer case, she has hired boys to kill and skin dogs for their bones which he will drop at Mulli Brothers business premises. This, she argues, will bolster the satanism rumour and enrage the public against him.

The fact is Kaliati will not survive from their crisis whatever many schemes and smear campaign she will hatch against the President, the DPP, her own Lomwe people and individuals like Leston Mulli.

That is, as UTM sinks to Malawi’s political seabed, it will hatch schemes to attempt to grasp at inexistent revelance. They will kick around, blindly. When a horse is dying, it makes some kicks.