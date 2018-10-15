Two nabbed over chamba

Police in Salima have arrested two people who were found with 227 plastic bags of Cannabis Sativa locally known as chamba.

The two are 37 year old Matambo Gezito from Chikanje village and Kondwani Mphamba, 36, of Kanyenda village, both of Traditional Authority Kanyenda in Nkhotakota.

Central Region Police Spokesperson, Noliettie Chihana Chimala, told Malawi24 that on the day the police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team from Salima police station was on vehicle patrol.

At Chipoka police roadblock, the law enforcers intercepted the men who were driving a Toyota Noah, registration number BU 167.

According to Chimala, the vehicle was coming from Salima direction heading to Balaka.

“Upon searching the vehicle, the police found that the car was loaded with the illegal drugs.

“The two were arrested instantly, and the Cannabis Sativa was seized,” She said.

The suspects will be taken to court to answer charges of being found in possession of Cannabis Sativa without license contravening regulation 4 (a) as read with section 19 (1) of Dangerous Drug Act.