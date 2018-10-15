Pharmacy assistant arrested over drug theft

Police in Dowa have arrested a 24-year-old Pharmacy assistant in connection with drug theft that occurred at the Dowa District Hospital last week.

The law enforcers have identified the suspect as Towela Gondwe, working at Dzaleka Health Centre in the district.

Dowa police station Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Richard Mwakayoka Kaponda, said the first suspect in the case is Leonard Malikita, a clinician at Dowa District Hospital who is on interdiction pending outcome of his criminal case which is still in court.

Kaponda said it was reported to police, Dzaleka Health Centre’s Officer In-Charge that the first suspect was seen on October 11 at 2pm entering the hospital gate while carrying an empty laptop bag.

“An hour later, he was seen attempting to go out with the same laptop bag which looked full of suspicious contents and was stopped by the duty gatekeeper who searched and discovered that it contained 60 cartoons of junior LA, 2 boxes of random malaria pad tests and other items,” he said.

Malikita admitted to have been given the drugs by Gondwe.

While the matter was being discussed, the first suspect sneaked out and vanished.

Meanwhile, Gondwe is in police custody while efforts to arrest the first suspect are underway.

Meanwhile, police in Dowa say they have tightened up security in all of the district’s busy trading centres and roads.