Chitipa crowned Fisd regional champions

Chitipa United on Saturday were crowned Fisd Cup regional champions after beating Mchengautuwa 3-1 at Mzuzu stadium.

The Northern Region Football League leaders were given K1 million for winning the regional phase.

Goals from Irvin Mwakapenda, Christopher Mtambo and Khumbo Banda put Chitipa 3-0 up before Steven Madimba scored a consolation goal for Mchengautuwa.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Chitipa Coach, Robert Mziza, was happy with the win and hoped his side will cause upsets during the national phase.

“I am happy with the way my boys are playing and now as we are facing Super League teams, we will witness some miracles,” Mziza said.

Mchengautuwa coach Victor Mhone said lack of fitness cost them since the team is not training because they pulled out of Simso League.

Fisd Marketing and Communications manager, Wezzie Chiumia, said the company is aware that most of the teams do not have sponsorship that’s why the cup sponsors decided to give prize money to regional phase winners.

On the same day, Ipota beat Katoto 5-4 on penalties to become Fisd district champions for Mzuzu.