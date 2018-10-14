Silver Strikers closes in on Bullets

… As Karonga United drops further into relegation zone…

Silver Strikers kept their slim league title chances alive by mauling Karonga United 4-1 at Silver Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Following the win, the Bankers reduced Nyasa Big Bullets’ TNM Super League lead to just two points.

Michael Tetteh scored a hat-trick in his first match for the Bankers after returning from a six month loan spell from Mzuni FC.

Midfielder Lazarus Nyemera charged down the right-hand side of the park in the 13th minute, before releasing a square pass for Tetteh to finish off, 1-0.

However, the lead only lasted for less than 10 minutes as the visitors pulled level through Sherrif Shamama who slotted past Steve Micheta in goals for the Area 47 side.

The Central Bankers restored their lead on the stroke of half time through Tetteh again who made a simple finish after Karonga’s defence was caught sleeping in the line of duty.

The Bankers increased their lead just after 18 minutes of the second half through Mark Fodya who scored from a free kick outside Happy Msowoya’s goal area, 3-1.

Victor Limbani and Newman Mwansamale all made their way into the pitch for the Bankers who were pressing forward in search for more goals.

At the other end, Green Msowoya combined well with Shamama only to see his shot well saved by Micheta who wasn’t busy as compared to his opposite number.

The visitors tried their level best to at least reduce the arrears, but Silver’s defence was too stubborn to unlock.

The hosts rounded off the match with a fantastic goal from Tetteh who wrestled past three Karonga United defenders before beating Msowoya into the top corner to make it 4-1.

The Bankers have moved to 50 points from 25 games and will be hoping to keep the pressure on Bullets in the run-in to the end of the league season.

However, their chances of winning the league are very minimal as they have played three more games than the log leaders.

As for Karonga United, the latest defeat drops them further into the relegation zone with 27 points from 25 games.

This will ensure an intense battle of survival between MAFCO, Dwangwa United, Red Lions, TN Stars and Kamuzu Barracks.