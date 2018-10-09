Pedestrian hit to death in Dowa

A minibus on Sunday hit to death a 12-year-old boy who was crossing a road at Chibvala along Mponela-Lumbadzi M1 road.

The pedestrian has been identified as Chikumbutso Kanyada.

Dowa police spokesperson, Richard Kaponda, said the minibus registration number MJ 484, Toyota Hiace was being driven by Salatial Kamwendo from Mponela going towards Lumbadzi direction.

Upon arrival at Chibvala, it hit the pedestrian who was crossing the road from left to the right.

Due to the impact, the victim sustained severe head injuries and died upon arrival at Mtengowanthenga Catholic Mission Hospital in the district.

The deceased Chikumbutso Kanyada hailed from Thambwe village in the area of Traditional Authority Mkukula, in Dowa District.