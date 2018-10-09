MBC presenter eyes parliamentary seat on DPP ticket

A Radio 2 FM presenter has expressed interest to contest on Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ticket in Blantyre City East constituency during the forthcoming 2019 Tripartite Elections.

The presenter Chris ‘Ada’ Manda faces Alex Chimwala in the party’s primary elections slated for 15 October in Machinjri-Township at Nkolokoti Primary School Ground.

The 48 year old, who is also the General Secretary of Southern Region Masters of Ceremonies Association (SOMACA) confirmed yesterday claiming that chiefs and people approached him to represent them in the august house.

He said: “People have been calling me and approaching me to represent them to this area because I am familiar with this area and I have investment. I am also popular and reputable. I had to listen to them to their wish as God’s time is the best. God uses people to talk to someone. I had to sit down and nodded. I have overwhelming support from the grassroots, I am capable to serve.

“I will bank on the Asian businesspeople to assist in developing the area. Together we can achieve something. I will source funds to erect street lights along Machinjiri Township,” he said.

The constituency is in the hands of Noel Masangwi who floored former Minister John Bande. Masangwi recently ditched DPP to join Transformation Movement (UTM).

Reports indicate that Bande will contest as an independent aspirant. However, he could not confirm or deny when contacted.

According to Manda, once he succeed during the primary elections, he will officially give out his manifesto.

“Among others, I will persuade businesspersons to assist me develop the area in health.

“I will set up a twenty one member team to foster development and support the development conscious party of Professor Peter Mutharika,” he said.

Manda who is also a musician famed by his song Ilala condemned critics who attack the DPP led government saying Mutharika has delivered beyond expectation.

The radio personality comes from Likoma where he contested in the parliamentary race in 2009 and 2014 and lost in the general elections.