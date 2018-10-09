Horny man hangs himself after wife denies him sex

A 66-year-old man in Ntchisi has committed suicide by hanging himself in his tobacco shed after his wife denied him to have sexual intercourse.

According to Ntchisi Police Public Relations Officer, Gladson M’bumpha, the deceased has been identified as Palamulani Chika of Dzama Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chilooko in the same district.

M’bumpha says on Friday morning, October, 5 2018, Chika left his home for beer drinking within the village, and came back home for lunch around 11am.

After taking his lunch, the deceased went back to a drinking joint and came back home late whilst drunk.

He entered into the house and took his supper and later went to bed together with his wife.

“The deceased wanted to have sexual intercourse with his wife but the wife denied him due to her sickness and the deceased wanted to beat his wife immediately after she refused to have sexual intercourse with him,” explained M’bumpha.

The wife ran away and spent the night at her sister’s house. In the morning the wife narrated the news to the deceased’s uncle.

While at the uncle news came that the deceased had committed suicide by hanging himself in the tobacco shed.

The matter was reported to police who visited the scene and took the dead body to Kansonga Health Centre for postmortem where it was established that death was caused due to strangulation and no foul play suspected.