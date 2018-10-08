Woman raped while husband sleeps by side

A 19-year-old man broke into a house in Dedza and raped a woman while her husband was fast asleep beside her.

Dedza Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Constable Cassim Manda, confirmed the incident that happened on Tuesday night and said they are keeping in custody the suspect Miki Levison.

He said the victim, who is aged 36 year, mistook Levison for her husband but was later surprised by the body weight of the man which did not resemble that of her husband.

“After realizing that the man was not her husband, she grabbed him and shouted for her husband who was sleeping beside her,” Manda said.

The couple apprehended Levison and handed him over to Dedza police station. According to Manda, Levison is expected to answer charges of rape which is contrary to section 132 of the penal code and burglary contravening section 309, subsection 2 of the penal code.

The suspect Levison comes from Mulezo village in the area of Traditional Authority Kasumbu in the district.