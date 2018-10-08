UTM promises to pay fees for private school learners

United Transformation Movement (UTM) has pledged that it will pay school fees for learners in private schools if the movement is ushered into power come 2019.

Secretary General for UTM Patricia Kaliati made the remarks on Sunday at Mpatsa Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in T/A Tengani’s area during whistle stop rallies the movement conducted in Nsanje district.

She said by abolishing school fees in government schools only, government has shown discrimination against learners who go to private schools because they are also citizens of Malawi who deserve same treatment.

“We will pay school fees for learners in private schools because they are also Malawians who come from the people who pay tax in this country.

“Once we are voted into power we will give food to families to cook for their children so that they eat before going to school, not preparing porridge at school, much time is spent in giving food at school instead of learning,” said the UTM secretary general.

She added that their government will abolish the tendency of asking communities to build school blocks and teachers’ houses, saying it is the duty of government to provide proper housing to employees and not communities.

“It is not your obligation to build schools and teachers houses when your tax money is enriching a few individuals, we will build houses for the police, teachers and those who work in the districts so that they execute their work professionally without disturbances,” she said.

In his remarks, UTM aspirant for Nsanje Central constituency Nzeru Mybeck said people of the constituency should usher into power development minded people like him and those who are true citizens of the area.

“For me you will not ask what I will do for you because I have already sunk boreholes and repaired damaged ones. I also live here and you see me every day,” said Mybeck.

In an interview with a woman who attended the rally, Mercy Enosi of Chisonga village in T/A Tengani said politicians are good at promising but lack the ability to implement their promises.

“We will not get tired of listening to various leaders, those who will promise to meet our aspirations will automatically be voted into office,” Enosi.