Dr Bruce Munthali falls

…Wonder Woman Rosemary Mkandawire lands a TKO

Malawi ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has confirmed that Dr Bruce Munthali has been knocked out by Rosemary Mkandawire this morning.

The the two Parliamentary aspirants faced off against each other for Mzimba North Constituency where the party was having its primaries.

Munthali, who could not stand the heat after scooping 3 votes only in Elunyeni Zone, decided to call it a day. There were 300 delegates at the first zone.

The landslide forced Munthali to pull out of the race before competing against in 5 other zones.

Mkandawire, who served as Toyota Malawi’s Managing Director before joining active politics, will represent DPP in the 2019 Parliamentary elections for the Constituency in the battle to unseat incumbent Agnes Makonda NyaLonje.