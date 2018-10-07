BAF ends today

The Blantyre Art Festival (BAF) which is organized in an effort to promote culture and local talent ends today.

The festival under the theme “art is my career” is being held at Blantyre Cultural Centre. It started on Friday and ends today.

This year event which has been sponsored by HIVOS foundation, Blantyre City Council and Malawi Government has featured local and international artists.

Public Relations Officer for BAF Luckier Chikopa expressed gratitude with the turnout on the opening day (Friday).

“I am impressed with the turnout today the first day. For the past nine years BAF has been organizing these kind of events, every year comes with a surprise,” Chikopa said.

During the opening day, schools performed various activities as students showcased their talents.

A form four student aged 16 from Rose Garden who is a dancer was also impressed and motivated by the event.

“I have learnt a lot of stuff here and I strongly believe that these new things I have learnt will help to build art within,” she said.

Seven school around Blantyre sent students to the opening event.

Today, Chileka reggae giants Black Missionaries will perform as the festival comes to an end.