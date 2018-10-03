Two children drown in Bua River

Two 9-year-old children have died after drowning in Bua River in Kasungu district on Saturday September 30 around 3pm.

Kasungu Police Public Relations Officer, Harry Namwaza, identified the two as Sydney Shawa and Clinton Raphael, Standard 3 pupils at Mkhota Primary School.

Namwaza said Shawa and Raphael went to Bua River to swim and in the course of swimming, they went into the deep water where they failed to swim and drowned.

“Their friend identified as Yosefe Henry who was playing near the river rushed and informed elders, but the rescuers found the children already dead,” he explained

Postmortem results indicated that the two children died due to suffocation.

Following the incident, Police have advised parents to warn their kids not to go near water bodies.

They have further reminded parents to closely monitor their children in order to avoid such incidences.

Sydney Shawa hailed from Ntchawaka village in the Traditional Authority Mabulabo in Mzimba, while Clinton Raphael came from Nkhaka village in T/A Santhe in Kasungu district.