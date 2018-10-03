Red Cross gives K20 million to wind victims

Cross Society (MRCS) has distributed K20 million to families whose houses were destroyed by strong winds at Ngabu in Chikwawa district.

Over 537 people have benefited from the cash distribution which targeted the most vulnerable families whose houses were greatly damaged.

Speaking after giving out the money, president of MRCS, Levison Changole, said the society is responding to the disaster with Crisis Modifier funds under the Enhancing Resilience in Malawi project which is supported by the European Commission Humanitarian Aid and Civil Protection (ECHO).

Meanwhile, government has thanked Malawi Red Cross for coming in with a timely response.

Assistant Disaster Risk Management Officer for Chikwawa District Council, Francis Kadzokoya, said MRCS is the first organization to come in and support the affected families.

“They have demonstrated that they are the first disaster responders in Malawi,” he said.

Chrissy Nasho, a 40 year old woman whose house completely collapsed, said families that had lost hope feel relieved and thanked the organisation for coming to their rescue.

MRCS has since committed to continue sensitizing people about climate change and possible mitigation measure.

The activities will be carried out through Disaster Risk Reduction programs called Enhancing Resilience in Malawi being implemented in Chikwawa, Nsanje and Zomba with financial support from ECHO.

MRCS has appealed to other stakeholders and companies to assist the affected families as they still need more assistance in the area of building materials such as cement, iron sheets and timber.