DPP has transformed the North – Goodall

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for the Northern Region, Goodall Gondwe, has extolled the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government for developing the region.

Speaking during a DPP political rally in Rumphi on Sunday, Gondwe who is also Minister of Finance, said for the past four years the DPP government has implemented many development projects for the Northern Region.

“There are number of developments that have been done in the northern region, some still underway others completed while others still in plans.

For example, look at how Mzuzu city has been transformed, the city now has a highway,” said Gondwe.

According to the Finance Minister, government has put aside money for the construction of a great entertainment center in Mzuzu which will be one of the developments that will change the face of the city and Northern Region.

“Once the entertainment centre is constructed, youth will be able to access fast and cheap internet and also this will not only be for entertainment, but it will also bring in employment to a number of youths,” he explained.