Bus kills man in Nkhotakota

A 67-year-old man identified as Wacha Sinyangu has died after being hit by a Leyland Bus while crossing a road in Nkhotakota.

The accident occurred on September 30, 2018 at 7pm at Mpondagaga trading centre in the district.

According to Nkhotakota Deputy Public Relations Officer, Paul Malimwe, the said bus was being driven by Rex Mulera (28) and was coming from Dwangwa direction heading to Nkhotakota Boma.

“Upon arrival at Jumani village, the bus hit Siyangu who was crossing the road. Following the impact, the man died on the spot,” Malimwe said.

Post-mortem results at Nkhotakota District Hospital revealed that the death was due to severe head injuries.

The deceased hailed from Mwangomba village in Karonga district.

Meanwhile, police in the district are appealing to the general public to follow road instructions to avoid similar deaths.