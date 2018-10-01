Nyamilandu congratulated on FIFA role

Following the elective General Assembly at a special sitting of the Confederation of African Football on Sunday at Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt, Malawi Football Association president, Walter Nyamilandu, was elected to the FIFA Council.

The news excited many Malawians, including Willy Yabwanya Phiri who was one of the candidates challenging Nyamilandu during the FA’s elections in 2014.

The former Karonga United owner took to his Facebook page to congratulate his old rival.

“Mr. President, I write to send my congratulations to you on winning a seat on the FIFA Council, as Malawians we all have to support and be proud of your achievement at that level.

“We all are Malawian first then our fundamental partisanships second. From deep down my heart I pray for your success at FIFA. May your success there translate in improvements to our Malawi soccer. All the best,” he said.

The Canadian based Malawian alongside Wilkins Mijiga was banned by the FA for taking football related issues to ordinary courts in the aftermath of their defeats, contrary to FIFA’s article 62.

Nyamilandu won the FIFA Council Member after beating South Africa’s Danny Jordaan by 35 to 18 votes in the second round of voting.

The FA boss then told the international media that he was excited to hold the position.

“It has always been my dream to serve at the top of football administration, which is FIFA,” Nyamilandu told the AP.

“I am excited to be elected on the FIFA Council because it has always been my wish.”

The decision was made by 54 African soccer federations following the resignation of the former Ghana Football Federation boss Kwesi Nyantakyi after he was captured on video allegedly accepting US$65, 000 as gifts intended to appreciate a projected role in facilitating meetings with Ghanaian president and establishment of businesses in the country.