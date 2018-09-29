Angry students damage school property

Police in Kasungu are investigating a fracas that erupted at Mziza Mission Secondary School where students went on rampage by damaging, burning and stealing school property.

Kasungu Police Publication Relations Officer, Harry Namwaza, said the incident happened on Tuesday the 25th of September 2018.

Mwanza said six form 4 students warned the school’s headmaster and his deputy to stop visiting the students’ hostels unless they were invited.

The school management then decided to suspend the six students on disciplinary grounds.

“However, this did not go well with the other form 3 and 4 students who after hearing the news went on rampage.

They burnt mattresses, broke glasses of 10 male hostels, eight female hostels, dining room, computer laboratory, deputy headmaster’s office, and three teachers’ houses.

The students went further and damaged the school vehicle and other properties whose value are yet to be established.

They also descended on the Mziza CCAP reverend’s house where they damaged and stole house property.

Police visited the scene where they managed to apprehend a form 3 student identified as Smith Nkhwangwa, 16 who comes from Nthema, Traditional Authority Dambe in Mchinji district.

Meanwhile, police have instituted an inquiry into the matter to arrest other students who were involved in the fracas.

The law enforcers are, therefore, advising students in the country to desist from engaging in any form of violence whenever they have issues.