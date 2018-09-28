Police corner 9 suspects

Malawi Police in Bangwe is keeping in custody nine suspects in connection to offences committed in the township.

Limbe Police Public Relations Officer, Widson Nhlane, confirmed the development.

Nhlane said the suspects have already been charged with offences and are expected to appear before court.

“They have been charged with offences of being Found in possession of property suspected to have been stolen, Theft, Breaking into a buildings and committing a felony therein, operating liquor business without a permit and being found in possession of Cannabis sativa without a license” he said.

The police have pledged to work tirelessly in making sure that they curb crimes in the area.

The law enforcers also asked community members to join hands with them in order to win the battle against increased crime in the township.

“Community members in this township are doing a commendable job by giving valid information about suspected criminals who are causing terror within the policing area, and police is very thankful on that ” he said