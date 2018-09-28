MCP primaries a catalyst for trouble: Njobvuyalema joins Nancy Tembo

Joseph Njobvuyalema has joined Nancy Tembo, declaring that that he will contest in 2019 polls, claiming he is the only one who can develop the area Lilongwe Mapuyu South.

Njobvuyalema who lost Malawi Congress Party (MCP) primary elections to youthful Edward Chileka-Banda made his intentions known when he spoke at the installation ceremony for Group Village Headman Tsabango in TA Kalolo.

Also in attendance at the event were Chileka-Banda and Esther Kathumba who Njobvuyalema had battled against in the area’s primaries.

“Tigwebana ku mavoti”, Njobvuyalema challenged despite acknowledging Chileka-Banda as MCP shadow MP for for the area, signalling acceptance of defeat.

People welcomed his intention to contest with jeers and boos. “Akula awo, amusiyire Mwana (Edward) tiwoneko zatsopano (You are too old, just retire and pave way for the youth”, voices could be heard

Speaking earlier on behalf of MCP, Edward Chileka-Banda called for unity if the area is to develop. He pointed out that the area has lagged behind in many areas including education, food security and youth employment.

Meanwhile, Kathumba has also declared her interests to contest as an independent candidate. She however said she will continue ti support MCP.