JTI donates school blocks to Nsunga Primary school

As one way of meeting its objective of Achieving Reduction of Child Labor in Support of Education under the program called ARISE, Japan Tobacco International (JTI) has built two school blocks for Nsunga Primary School in Sungwi area in Lilongwe city.

Expressing his gratitude, Nsunga Primary School head teacher, Ntunduwatha Sankhurani, thanked the company for the school blocks saying the additional classrooms have among others eliminated problems of insufficient classrooms at the institution.

He added that before JTI came to their rescue, the school had only eight classrooms which was against enrollment ratio of 1884 a condition that had been to increasing numbers of school dropouts especially in standards 1 to 4.

“JTI has also built us an administration office, 8 toilets, boreholes, head teachers’ houses and they also donated 250 desks which has led to increment of learners from 1884 to 2111 and we are very grateful since this donation has come in time” he explained.

Mtunduwatha went on to say that issues of hygiene have been improved and there is reduction of school dropouts at the school.

In her remarks, one of the standard 4 learners Crissy said the donations have among other motivated the students to work hard.

Speaking to reporters, JTI Coporate Affairs Committee, Limbani Kakhome, said that they thought it wise to come up with the 200,000 US dollars-worth program in order to address some of the challenges that are in Nsugwi area.

The location is among tobacco growers’ community and has been facing challenges such as shortage of water. The organisation has helped by donating boreholes and bringing water tank .

Nsunga Primary School was established in 1978 and was registered by government in 1983.