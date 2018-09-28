Girl dies in road accident

A 10 – year-old girl has died in Rumphi after a motor vehicle hit her as she was crossing the Bolero – Rumphi road on Wednesday, September 26.

Rumphi police spokesperson, Tupeliwe Kabwilo, confirmed to Malawi24 that the deceased has been identified as Ireen Kumwenda from Mphalayi Village, Isoka City, Zambia.

She was a pupil at Bumba Primary School.

The motor vehicle, Toyota Gaia saloon, registration number RU 268, driven by Chikumbutso Hara, 22 years old from Mlongoti Village ,T/A Chikulamayembe in the district.

The girl died on the spot due to head injuries. The driver and two passengers escaped unhurt.