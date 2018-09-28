Form 2 girl wins K1 Million in Aitel promo

An 18 year old form two student at Malindi Secondary school has won K1 million in Airtel’s Bandulo Bandulo promotion.

The girl, Salina Allabi, received her cheque on Wednesday, September 26 at Chimbende village in the area of Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi district.

Speaking to reporters after the cheque presentation, Allabi said she was delighted to have won the prize of which she said will spent reasonably by claiming that she will start a business.

The girl, who had never imagined that she would win the prize, further said she used to buy WhatsApp bundles since the launch of the promotion on August 15 this year.

“Am so pleased to have won the money of which I did not expect. I will use the money responsibly and I will run several businesses. Another part of the money I will use to help my parents,” Allabi told reporters.

She continued by encouraging all Airtel network subscribers to be buying more voice, massage and internet bundles to stand chances of winning in the promotion.

Speaking at the same function, Airtel’s Senior Zone business manager, Lesley Tsilizani, said the company is happy with their customers’ overwhelming reaction to the promotion which he says is progressing well.

Tsilizani said they are impressed with the number of customers who are joining the promotion on a daily basis which is slated to come to an end this December with a grand prize of K10, 000, 000 to one lucky Airtel customer.

He used the opportunity to urge their customers to go and register in the Sim Registration excise which comes to an end Sunday, September 30.