Diamonds dominate Queens’ squad

…as Tigresses send two

Kukoma Diamonds have dominated Malawi national netball team squad which will go in camp in preparedness of Fast5 Netball World series slated for next month in Australia.

The tournament is expected to be held on October 27 to 28, 2018 at Hisense arena in Melbourne.

Coach Griffin Saenda has called 20 players to go into the camp which has seen Diamonds taking the lions share on the squad as its seven players are among those invited.

Shira Dimba and Bridget Kumwenda are among those invited from Diamonds.

The listincludes seasoned defenders, Caroline Mtukule Ngwira and Towera Vinkhumbo Ngwira.

From Tigresses, which is currently idle in the Rainbow Paints Southern Region netball league, Saenda has only picked two players, Beatrice Mpinganjira and attacker SindiSimtowe.

Civo trio; Rihanna Msope, Rose Mkanda and Jane Chimaliro are also in the squad, not forgetting United Kingdom’s based Joyce Mvula and Loreen Ngwira who play for Manchester Thunder and Northumbria respectively.

The following is the full squad: Defenders; Towera Vinkhumbo Nyirenda, Caroline Mtukule Ngwira, Loreen Ngwira, Juliet Sambo, Madalitso Mkandawire, Joanna Kachilika and Martha Dambo.

Shooters: Joyce Mvula, Jane Chimaliro, Jessie Mazengera, Alinafe Kamwala, Sindi Simtowe and Grace Chazungulira.

Attackers: Beatrice Mpinganjira, Shira Dimba, Bridget Kumwenda, Takondwa Lwazi, ThandieGalleta, Rose Mkanda and Rihanna Msope.

England are the current holders and the Queens are expected to improve from sixth position where they finished at last year’s edition after losing to South Africa in the fifth place playoff match.