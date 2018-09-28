Chilima’s grandiosity unpresidential

Saulos Chilima, the VP and United Transformation Party’s (UTM) President, is incontestably the man of the moment. His debutant flair, orotund rhetoric and refreshing vigor are logical prerequisites for anyone who aspires to be the de facto political leader of the country. But how well-equipped Chilima really is for the Highest Office?

Pompous Pledges

Chilima has brought out of his armory the ‘big guns’, regarding various societal policies that the UTM is going to implement, if it gets in power next year. His Homeric manifesto is certainly not a humble or a moderate one. Chilima has promised more to Malawians than God promised to David. Chilima claims that he will create one million jobs within the first year of being in office; what he openly neglects to mention is how he will be able to deliver on his commitments within this timeframe. Instead he beats around the bush, taking a leaf from US President Donald Trump by contending that he has a functional blueprint that only he can understand…He occasionally comes up with flimsy arguments to buttress his oneiric pledges, in order to demonstrate the absence of naivete he so keenly exhibits. Malawi has had numerous candidates in the past that made bombastic promises as well but -not surprisingly- they rarely came through with them. Chilima also promised that he will make the Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) fully independent and will subsequently prosecute anyone involved in corruption practices. What he still chooses to ignore is that he IS the country’s VP and it is definitely not the case that he revolutionized the country during his VP tenure, far from it. So why would anyone believe that anything is going to be different if he becomes President?

No impactful political trajectory

Chilima systematically avoids to take the responsibility for any of the negative incidents that happened during his term as the vice president of the country. He is purposely manipulating the public opinion and tricking everyone into believing that anything bad that happened during Peter Mutharika’s term had nothing to do with him. One thing that he is consistently failing to understand is that, by adopting this stance, he is blatantly exposing how much he has failed while being in a position of influence. As the second in command, he had the operational privilege to bring about a plethora of changes; so, if he could genuinely change the country, why did he not do anything (tangible) during his tenure? He is the VP, not a bank clerk. He had high maneuverability and the support of the President (when needed). Yet, his track record has more failures than tangible successes. Instead he is happy to merely point fingers at everyone else, while disguising himself as a saint.

Surrounded by people of questionable pasts and character

Undoubtedly, Chilima’s candidacy will be overall tainted by the people that have surrounded him. The formation of UTM has brought together people of questionable characters. Not only is the party a collection of disgruntled, frustrated politicians who are desperately trying to resurrect their political careers, but it is also an assemblage of individuals with -admittedly- dubious pasts (to say the least). We have people associated with dubious practices (from getting contentious contracts from the government to being involved in the death of activist Robert Chasowa, and so on and so forth). We can most certainly celebrate the present of an individual (and their current affiliations) but their past cannot and should not be ignored or forgotten. The fact that Chilima is largely surrounded by the so-called recycled politicians is ipso facto a cause for concern for Malawians, as recycled politicians are infamously known for having ulterior motives and a highly predictable disposition towards ‘filling their pockets’.

Lack of critical thinking and indecisiveness

Over the past few months, Chilima has shown undeniable signs of indecisiveness. Those defending his posture have argued that he is an intelligent man who takes his time before making a decision. Nevertheless, the Presidential Seat does not need someone who takes a month before making up his mind. Chilima struggled to make up his mind on whether he was going to form his own party. Despite calls in the early days of the so-called Chilima movement, Chilima failed to either quell the rumors or make his position known. Even at this point, Chilima has created a party of opposition, while still being the VP of the country! The law doesn’t stop the vice president from resigning. What is even more farcical is that he is part of the very corrupt, ingenuine, retrogressive and nepotistic system he so ferociously criticizes. Nonetheless, he refuses to resign, which makes him both the VP and the (conceptual) “leader” of the opposition. This is unacceptable in itself, both as a political stance and as a cognitive framework. He is either incapable of making any decision whatsoever or he is too attached to the lifestyle and perceptual gravity that come with the VP position. In either case, an individual of this ilk could never make a great leader.