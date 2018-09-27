Scotland pledges K10.5 Billion donation to Malawian NGOs

The Scotland government says it will fund Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) with 11 Million pounds which is equivalent to over K10.5 billion.

The funds are expected to be used for the next

4 years.

The development was announced in Lilongwe on Wednesday during a press briefing.

The aim of the press was to bring awareness on Malawi-Scotland Partnership and high level conference to be held at the BICC from 28, to 29 September under theme “Malawi and Scotland : together for sustainable development ” .

Speaking to reporters, Board chair for Scotland government, Reverend Kenneth Ross, said that the significant relationship of the two countries is seen through developmental projects which are beneficial to both sides.

Ross added that the bond of the two has also enhanced global partnership goals through agreements due to good cooperation and collaboration.

“In order to make it effective we (Malawi and Scotland) have organised this conference to further re-energise the bilateral relationship and establish a direction of travel and ways of working for this next exciting engaging manner” he explained.

He said the conference will among others tackle issues of sustainable development goals and youth participation to ensure that young people are benefiting and their voices are heard.

In her remarks, Board chair for Malawi-Scotland Partnership, Ann Phoya, said that the donation will assist in different sectors such as health and agriculture in order to achieve common goals.

When asked whether the funds will be appropriately used, Phoya was quick to say that the donors will be working with the implementers of different projects to ensure that there is transparency and accountability.

Malawi-Scotland Partnership is a Malawian led national network which exists to inspire, represent, coordinate and support civic links which the country has with Scotland.

The relationship begun almost 160 years ago during the visit of Dr David Livingstone and continued during the leadership of Late Bingu wa Mutharika in 2005.

The friendship between the two countries is as a result of mutual understanding that exists to inspire hundreds of churches, schools , hospitals ,universities , businesses and NGOs to partner together for mutual benefit.