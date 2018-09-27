Junior Silver Strikers maintain 10 point gap lead

Triumph seems to be coming closer to Silver Strikers Youth as they are comfortably leading the Lilongwe district FMB under 20 league with a 10 point gap.

The younger bankers thrashed Play Football Malawi 5-2 last weekend to maintain their lead in the 16 teams’ league, seconded by Scorers FC who have 52 points both from 23 matches each.

Civil Sporting Youth, who will play against Blue Eagles Youth this coming Saturday, are third on the log with 48 points and have remained with eight matches to wrap up the season while the latter are seventh with 37 points.

In Blantyre league, Ndirande Stars are narrowly leading as they are on top with 49 points with Griffin Young Stars coming second with 48 points. Maggie Chombo Academy is third in the standings with 46 points and each has remained with seven matches.

In the bottom, King Youth are first with seven points while Nayo Stars and Tigers Youth on second and third positions with each having 10 and 15 points respectively.

In the old capital, Disciples FC are topping the 11 team league with 13 points gap as they have 40 points from 14 matches, while Mulunguzi and Zomba City Stars are second and third respectively with each having 27 points as they are only separated by goal difference.

All seem to be not rosy for Zomba based soldiers lads, Red Lions Youth, as they anchor the table with seven points while Nsema and Gregory Academy are 10th and ninth on the log with 11 and 12 points respectively.

In Karonga, Iponga is currently top with a just a point gap as Kasoba is coming closer with 21 points in the eight team league as they all have four matches to wrap up the season. Super Star who face Maghemo on Sunday are third with 18 points from nine matches.

With three matches to go, Woca Wanderers are still leading in Rumphi league with 25 points followed by Super Rangers who have 22 points and Bumba Stars are third with 18 points.