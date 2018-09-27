Father gets 14 years for defiling daughter

Malawi court in Mulanje district has sentenced 45-year-old Faniel Namacheka to 14 years Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) for defiling his 13 year old step daughter.

The court heard that early in the month of July this year, the victim’s mother went to her home village leaving the girl with her step father in the house.

The victim told the court that one night while she was asleep she felt that someone ‘was in between her legs’ having sex with her.

She then woke up and realised that it was her step father, Namacheka.

Police prosecutor, Gladstone Kanyezi, in his submission said the convict did this for two consecutive nights and on both occasions he threatened to kill the victim if she revealed the news to anyone.

Two months later, the victim’s aunt suspected that the girl had signs of pregnancy and that is when it was dicovered that the girl was two-month pregnant.

This prompted her aunt to report the matter to police where she was referred to Mulanje district hospital for medical examinations. The medical report confirmed that the girl had been defiled and impregnated.

Namacheka was then charged with the offence of defilement which is contrary to section 138 of the penal code.

In mitigation, Namacheka asked the court for a lenient sentence claiming that he has a big responsibility of looking after his family and other relatives.

Namacheka, however, was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour.

The convict hails from Kapesi village in the area of senior chief Mabuka in the district.