Faith organisation uplifts primary learners

A Malawian faith based organization has donated different learning materials worth Mk3.7 million to 266 needy primary learners at two schools in Phalombe district with an aim of minimizing their needs.

New Life Anointed Ministries donated the items which include school bags, exercise books and calculators to Nansomba Primary and Chimbiri Primary schools.

Speaking after donating the items at Chimbiri ground, executive director for the organization, Bishop Christopher Kapito, said that high numbers of vulnerable children prompted his organization to come up with an idea of lessening their problems especially in the area of education.

“We are looking at a child on two angles, physical and spiritual lives. So in this case we are on physical considering that the areas we are covering have more vulnerable children who fail to go further with their education due to poverty.

“Some parents here fail even to buy an exercise book for a child, hence we brought these items here to share with these children which will help them in their education,” explained Kapito.

In his remarks, Primary Education Advisor (PEA) for Mulomba Zone, Mc James Magola Chiphaliwali Maseko, commended the organization for such supportive initiative claiming that it will help learners who have benefitted.

“We are appreciating for this development, this will reduce absenteeism and school drop-out considering that most of them come from poor families that fail to provide their needs in as far as education is concerned,” said Maseko.

He further asked the organization to think of helping girls next time with some items such as school uniforms as one way of promoting girl-child education.