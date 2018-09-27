Comedian ‘Jakobo’ commends Malawi govt

…Ministry promises to pay kidney transplant bill

Comedian Eric Mabedi, popularly known as ‘Jakobo’ has expressed gratitude to Malawi government for promising to pay for his kidney transplant bill totaling to K20 million.

Malawi government through the Ministry of Health disclosed that they are going to help him with financial resources for him to undergo kidney transplant in India.

Confirming the gesture, ministry of health spokesperson, Joshua Malango, said talks have been held with Mabedi and the funds awaits doctors to finalise some technical aspects of the arrangement.

“Indeed there have been ongoing discussions between our Principal Secretary, Dr Dan Namarika and Mabedi ever since the news broke out.

“We first had to ascertain if indeed the transplant was necessary,” said Malango.

Responding to the news by government, Mabedi expressed gratitude to the authorities and citizens of Malawi.

“I can’t find the right words to express how grateful I am for what government and the people of Malawi have done for me” said Mabedi.

Meanwhile, some of Mabedi’s relations who have offered to give the kidney await messages from the hospital if they are fit to help the Comedian.

The comedian has been very influential to the Malawian entertainment sector and his acting life dates back to early 1990s.