Seven nabbed for stealing K30 million-worth cables

Malawi Police in Mulanje are keeping in custody seven people for stealing Malawi Telecommunications Limited (MTL) cables.

Police publicist Gresham Ngwira told this publication in an interview that they have been receiving complaints from MTL officials that since June this year there have been cases of missing cables.

The cables are reported to be six thousand metres long and are worth over K30 million.

The suspects have been identified as Baison Mkwaila (25), James Kazembe (35), Martin Banda (27), Andrew William Bonongwe (56), Wisely Mbolembole (52) and Richard Manda (34).

According to Ngwira, the suspects were arrested over the weekend after some well-wishers tipped the police that four men were burning wires down the Namichira stream in the district.

Following the tip, Police rushed to the scene where they managed to apprehend one suspect, Stephano Dickson, while three others fled.

Dickson told police the particulars of the three. The law enforcers later arrested the three as well as other suspects and recovered some of the cables from their homes.

The seven suspects have since been charged with the offence of theft contrary to section 278 of the Penal Code and they are expected to appear in court soon.

Meanwhile, police are encouraging Malawians to continue being good citizens by providing tip offs and help in curbing criminal activities.