Albinism association decries govt inattention

The Association of People with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) has expressed worry over lack of commitment by authorities to trace a missing 12-year-old boy with albinism.

The boy, Joseph Kachingwe, went missing in July during Independence Day celebrations in Phalombe.

Following Kachingwe’s disappearance, police arrested five people but the boy is yet to be found.

According to APAM national coordinator, Boniface Massah, cases of persons with albinism like that of Joseph are not regarded as important by people in influential positions.

Massah said if Joseph was a son of a government official, something would have been done by now.

“If this son of Malawi Joseph was a son of Chief Justice, Cabinet Minister in Malawi would it be possible for our authorities to remain calm over 2 months and Malawi celebrating the records that he is missing child,” he wrote on Facebook.

Massah also expressed worry over continued abuse and attacks against persons with albinism.

He called on authorities in Malawi to show great command of leadership in fighting the attacks and realise that albinism is just a genetic condition that can happen to everyone.

In the face of attacks, he also offered a word of encouragement: “But the greatest thing that drives the fight against attacks is the realization that what Heaven knows about our condition, our beautiful plans and hold for our lives can never be destroyed and tampered at any level.”