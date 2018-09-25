Chinsapo resident wins K1 million

Airtel Bandulo promotion continues to see ordinary Malawians winning prizes with Patuma Lajamu, a 22-year-old young lady from Chinsapo in Lilongwe, being the latest K1 million winner in the promotion.

The fifth draw of the promotion which was conducted Monday in Lilongwe saw Lajamu as the fifth lucky winner.

Speaking during the draw, Lajamu expressed happiness and encouraged her fellow customers to continue buying and using Airtel bundles.

“This is like a dream to me and it is a surprise because l have won this prize of K1 million after buying SMS bundle, I am a full of joy,” she said.

Speaking after the draw, Airtel Communication and CSR Manager Norah Chavula said it is exciting and encouraging that the promotion is changing lives of Malawians.

Chavula therefore encouraged Airtel customers to continue buying bundles to stand a chance of winning K1 million, K10,000 and Mifi router every week.

In her response to whether there is awareness being conducted on the use of Mifi router, Chavula said the lucky winners are being taught on how to use the routers by the company’s experts.