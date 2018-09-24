Two die in road accident

Two people have died in a road accident that happened at Luviri area in Mzimba on Sunday.

The victims have been identified as Isaac Kachinjika who was the driver and his passenger Agnes Gondwe aged 36.

According to Mzimba Police spokesperson, Peter Botha, Kachinjika was driving Scania Van registration number MH 782 loaded with banana coming from Mzuzu heading towards Lilongwe direction.

The accident occurred after the driver lost control of the vehicle as he failed to negotiate a corner causing the van to overturn.

Kachinjika and Gondwe died on the spot while one person sustained injuries.

Kachinjika came from Mapira Village, T/A Chakhumbira in Ntcheu while Gondwe, 36, hailed from Chibwana Village, T/A Mzikubola in Mzimba District