Mutharika going to the US for fifth UNGA

Malawi President, Peter Mutharika, will leave the country on Friday for United States of America to attend the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The event to be held from 25th September to 5th October,2018 will be Mutharika’s fifth UNGA since he became president in 2014.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Dr. Emmanuel Fabiano told reporters at a press briefing on Tuesday morning in Lilongwe that some of the issues to be discussed during the event are to do with maintenance of international peace and security, promotion of human rights and fight against Tuberculosis (TB).

“There will be bilateral meetings in consolidating and strengthening the existing relations with many countries in the world with Heads of States and Government of other countries and some side meetings,” Fabiano said.

He went on to say that this year’s UNGA meeting will accord government an opportunity to lobby for more investors to come to Malawi and contribute to the socio-economic development of this country.

According to Fabiano, six ministers will accompany the Malawi leader.They are Fabiano himself, Jean Kalilani of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, Minister of Health and Population Atupele Muluzi, Francis Kasaila of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development Minister, Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Cecilia Chazama and Deputy Minister of Defence Everton Chimulirenji.

While confirming that some principal secretaries will be part of Mutharika’s entourage, Fabiano could not confirm if some chiefs will accompany the president.

The 73rd regular session of the UNGA was officially opened on Tuesday by UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres.

This year’s meeting is being conducted under the theme “Making the United Nations Relevant to All People: Global Leadership and Shared Responsibilities for Peaceful, Equitable and Sustainable Societies.”